Meet Broadway's Bright New Star Gideon Glick with These 10 Fun Facts!

Gideon Glick is one of Broadway’s brightest new stars and we caught up with him to learn some facts about him that his fans probably don’t know!

The 28-year-old actor is currently starring in the new play Significant Other, which just transferred to Broadway after rave reviews and a sold-out run off-Broadway. Gideon stars as Jordan Berman, a gay man aching for love in his twenties in New York City. The show is a dark comedy, a hilarious and heart-wrenching play chronicling his single life with his trio of close-knit girlfriends as singles’ nights turn into bachelorette parties, then weddings for everyone but him.

Gideon is known to Broadway fans for his work in Spring Awakening and Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark and you might recognize him from his guest roles in Devious Maids, The Good Wife, and Elementary. He will be seen in Ocean’s Eight next year!

Get to know Gideon with these 10 Fun Facts:

1. The prospect of being late makes me unbearably anxious.

2. My AOL Instant Messenger password was dogzareawesome.

3. In middle school, I made a mixed CD that consisted of only female power ballads.

4. I also may have had a Practical Magic and an Ever After poster on my wall.

5. The sound of two pieces of paper rubbing together sends chills down my spine. Even thinking about it hurts.

6. Sometimes I leave voicemails solely in song.

7. I plan on only naming my dogs after poultry. First up will be Chicken.

8. I have a boring addiction to pretzels.

9. I’m mistaken for a woman 99% of the time on the phone.

10. It’s my dream to voice a cartoon character.

