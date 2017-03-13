Michelle Obama Wrote Yara Shahidi's College Recommendation Letters

Black-ish star Yara Shahidi got some high praise from former First Lady Michelle Obama – in the form of college recommendation letters!

The 17-year-old actress applied to some four-year-colleges, including the First Lady’s law school alma mater Harvard, Essence reports. Malia Obama is also going to be headed to Harvard after a gap year.

In addition to filming and school, Yara is also very active in other activities.

“I’m filming nine and a half hours a day five days a week, but whenever I have a free moment, I’m talking to the U.N. or working on how to get Yara’s Club launched,” Yara told the New York Times about her busy schedule.

Best of luck to Yara as she decides on colleges!