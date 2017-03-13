Milo Ventimiglia Filmed 'This Is Us' Push-Up Scene with a Broken Wrist!

One of the most iconic scenes from the first season of This Is Us is definitely when Milo Ventimiglia‘s character Jack does push-ups with his young son Randall on his back as a way to show him he’ll always be there to lift him up.

But, did you know that Milo actually did this scene with a broken wrist?!

“That probably didn’t help, four months into the injury and they were like, ‘Hey Milo, we’ve a got a scene we are going to put your eight-year-old son who weighs about 75/80 pounds on your back and you’re going to do a bunch of push ups,’ and I’m like oh great,” he said during an appearance on Harry, airing on Tuesday (March 14).

Harry asked Milo if he was in a lot of pain and he replied, “Yeah, it probably didn’t help but one of those moments for Randall’s character, it was one of those moments where you take your loved ones on your back and you look out for them and care for them. So for me, I’m not worrying about pain of my wrist, I’m worrying about the uplifting of the soul in the moment.”



“This Is Us” star Milo Ventimiglia on Tuesday!