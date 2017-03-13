Minnie Driver Says Her Son Henry Was 'A Very Unattractive Baby'

Minnie Driver sits down with Ellen DeGeneres during an appearance on her show, airing later today.

The 47-year-old actress spoke about her son Henry, 8, on the show, and how he’s a brilliant musician. She then added that she wouldn’t just say he was a brilliant musician if he wasn’t.

“He was a very unattractive baby, so I know what it’s like to go ‘You don’t have to tell me that he’s beautiful cause I know he’s not. But I love him,’” Minnie said.

She also spoke about her boyfriend Neville Wakefield, who she has been dating for three years.

