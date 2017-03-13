Top Stories
'The Bachelor' 2017 Finale Theories - 5 Ways the Episode Could End!

Colton Haynes Flashes Engagement Ring at Airport with Fiance Jeff Leatham

Kim Kardashian's 'KUWTK' Paris Robbery Episode Gets Sneak Peek - Watch Now

Justin Bieber Hangs Out on a Yacht with Lots of Models (Photos)

Mon, 13 March 2017 at 12:50 pm

Minnie Driver Says Her Son Henry Was 'A Very Unattractive Baby'

Minnie Driver sits down with Ellen DeGeneres during an appearance on her show, airing later today.

The 47-year-old actress spoke about her son Henry, 8, on the show, and how he’s a brilliant musician. She then added that she wouldn’t just say he was a brilliant musician if he wasn’t.

“He was a very unattractive baby, so I know what it’s like to go ‘You don’t have to tell me that he’s beautiful cause I know he’s not. But I love him,’” Minnie said.

She also spoke about her boyfriend Neville Wakefield, who she has been dating for three years.

Watch her appearance below!
minnie driver ellen show appearance 01
minnie driver ellen show appearance 02

Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
Posted to: Ellen DeGeneres, Minnie Driver, Video

