MTV Movie Awards Gets Revamped to Include Television!

The MTV Movie Awards is getting a makeover to include TV and will now be known as the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

“We’re living in a golden age of content, and great storytelling and characters resonate regardless of whether you’re watching it in a theater or on TV,” Chris McCarthy, president of MTV, said in a statement (via EW). “The new ‘MTV Movie and TV Awards’ will celebrate even more of the brightest, bravest, funniest and most shared films and TV shows resonating across youth culture.”

The show is set to air live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on May 7. Nominees have not yet been announced. Stay tuned!