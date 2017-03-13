Naomi Campbell Says Paris Jackson is 'Going to Be an Incredible Actress'

Naomi Campbell has nothing but high hopes for Paris Jackson‘s future in acting.

The 46-year-old supermodel was friends with Paris‘s dad, Michael Jackson, so she and Paris go way back.

“I just feel in my gut that she’s going to be an incredible actress,” Naomi told People. “I met Paris with her father, and I was very lucky enough before Michael passed away to have tea with Michael and the kids [Paris, Prince Michael and Blanket].”

Naomi said the Jackson children were “so polite” during their lunch of cakes and tea. “I love Michael, I mean I really do miss him and someone said to me yesterday, ‘Do you know it’s been 25 years since you shot the video?’ and I couldn’t believe it,” Naomi went on, referencing her role in the Michael‘s “In the Closet” visuals. “I mean, what a genius. [There’s] never going to be another person like him.”

“Why shouldn’t [Paris] be up there?” Noami added, calling the Jacksons “royalty.” “This is her time… I think she’s going to show us that she’s a brilliant actress. She’s got her own talents and she’s gonna show that to everybody.”

Noami and Paris have both had guest appearances on Lee Daniels’ Fox music drama Star, and Paris has recently signed with major talent agency WME.

Pictured inside: Paris leaving a gas station on Monday (March 13) in Los Angeles.