Top Stories
Dave Franco &amp; Alison Brie Are Officially Married!

Dave Franco & Alison Brie Are Officially Married!

Who Won 'The Bachelor' 2017? Nick Viall Picks [SPOILER]!

Who Won 'The Bachelor' 2017? Nick Viall Picks [SPOILER]!

Colton Haynes Flashes Engagement Ring at Airport with Fiance Jeff Leatham

Colton Haynes Flashes Engagement Ring at Airport with Fiance Jeff Leatham

Kim Kardashian's 'KUWTK' Paris Robbery Episode Gets Sneak Peek - Watch Now

Kim Kardashian's 'KUWTK' Paris Robbery Episode Gets Sneak Peek - Watch Now

Mon, 13 March 2017 at 9:33 pm

Naomi Campbell Says Paris Jackson is 'Going to Be an Incredible Actress'

Naomi Campbell Says Paris Jackson is 'Going to Be an Incredible Actress'

Naomi Campbell has nothing but high hopes for Paris Jackson‘s future in acting.

The 46-year-old supermodel was friends with Paris‘s dad, Michael Jackson, so she and Paris go way back.

“I just feel in my gut that she’s going to be an incredible actress,” Naomi told People. “I met Paris with her father, and I was very lucky enough before Michael passed away to have tea with Michael and the kids [Paris, Prince Michael and Blanket].”

Naomi said the Jackson children were “so polite” during their lunch of cakes and tea. “I love Michael, I mean I really do miss him and someone said to me yesterday, ‘Do you know it’s been 25 years since you shot the video?’ and I couldn’t believe it,” Naomi went on, referencing her role in the Michael‘s “In the Closet” visuals. “I mean, what a genius. [There’s] never going to be another person like him.”

“Why shouldn’t [Paris] be up there?” Noami added, calling the Jacksons “royalty.” “This is her time… I think she’s going to show us that she’s a brilliant actress. She’s got her own talents and she’s gonna show that to everybody.”

Noami and Paris have both had guest appearances on Lee DanielsFox music drama Star, and Paris has recently signed with major talent agency WME.

Pictured inside: Paris leaving a gas station on Monday (March 13) in Los Angeles.
Just Jared on Facebook
naomi campbell says paris jackson is going to be an incredible actress 01
naomi campbell says paris jackson is going to be an incredible actress 02
naomi campbell says paris jackson is going to be an incredible actress 03
naomi campbell says paris jackson is going to be an incredible actress 04
naomi campbell says paris jackson is going to be an incredible actress 05

Credit: Joseph Marzullo; Photos: AKM-GSI, WENN
Posted to: Naomi Campbell, Paris Jackson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Candice Swanepoel shows off some skin during her photo shoot - TMZ
  • Lorde wears a wedding veil during her SNL performance - Gossip Cop
  • Zendaya wins Best Actress award at Kids' Choice Awards - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor is not a fan of The Bachelor - Wetpaint
  • Nicki Minaj responds to Remy Ma's diss track - Lainey Gossip
  • Is The Vampire Diaries getting another spinoff show? - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here