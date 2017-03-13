Top Stories
'The Bachelor' 2017 Finale Theories - 5 Ways the Episode Could End!

Colton Haynes Flashes Engagement Ring at Airport with Fiance Jeff Leatham

Kim Kardashian's 'KUWTK' Paris Robbery Episode Gets Sneak Peek - Watch Now

24 Celebrities Reveal Their Biggest Fears

Mon, 13 March 2017

Nelly Furtado Drops: 'Phoenix' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Here!

Nelly Furtado has dropped off another brand new track titled “Phoenix” and you can get your first listen right here!

The track, along with “Cold Hard Truth” and lead single “Pipe Dreams” is set to be included on her upcoming sixth studio album The Ride, which will be released everywhere on March 31.

“I came [into the studio] broken,” Nelly recently told Cosmopolitan about the album. “I came there really empty. As cliché as it is, when you’re really going through it, it can be so good for songwriting. I hate saying that, because then people feel like they have to go through adversity to write good stuff, which I don’t think is true … but I’m hands down more proud of these lyrics than any lyrics I’ve ever written.”

Phoenix” is available when you pre-order The Ride on iTunes now!


Nelly Furtado – ‘Phoenix’ (Official Audio)

Click inside to read the lyrics to Nelly Furtado’s new song…
