NFL Star Danny Amendola Goes Shirtless in Miami with Girlfriend Olivia Culpo!

Danny Amendola puts his muscular physique on display while going shirtless by the pool at his hotel on Monday (March 13) in Miami, Fla.

The 31-year-old New England Patriots wide receiver was joined by his girlfriend, model Olivia Culpo.

Olivia, 24, and Danny are in Miami after a trip to the Bahamas to celebrate their friend Devon Windsor‘s birthday over the weekend.

Olivia posted an Instagram photo of her straddling Danny while he holds her in his arms with the beautiful beach as the backdrop. See the super sexy shot below!