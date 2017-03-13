Nick Viall Drops By Jimmy Kimmel's Show Before Finale Airs!

The Bachelor star Nick Viall looks sharp in his suit while heading into the studio for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday (March 13) in Hollywood.

The 36-year-old reality star was joined at the show by a woman who was shielded by umbrellas on her way into the studio. Presumably, the lady was the one he chooses at the end of the finale!

Nick took to Twitter to thank the fans of the franchise for supporting him along his journey on the show.

“Bachelor Nation I love you!! Thank you for putting up with me. It’s been one crazy dramatic ride. #TheBachelor,” Nick tweeted.