Top Stories
'The Bachelor' 2017 Finale Theories - 5 Ways the Episode Could End!

'The Bachelor' 2017 Finale Theories - 5 Ways the Episode Could End!

Colton Haynes Flashes Engagement Ring at Airport with Fiance Jeff Leatham

Colton Haynes Flashes Engagement Ring at Airport with Fiance Jeff Leatham

Kim Kardashian's 'KUWTK' Paris Robbery Episode Gets Sneak Peek - Watch Now

Kim Kardashian's 'KUWTK' Paris Robbery Episode Gets Sneak Peek - Watch Now

24 Celebrities Reveal Their Biggest Fears

24 Celebrities Reveal Their Biggest Fears

Mon, 13 March 2017 at 8:39 pm

Nick Viall Drops By Jimmy Kimmel's Show Before Finale Airs!

Nick Viall Drops By Jimmy Kimmel's Show Before Finale Airs!

The Bachelor star Nick Viall looks sharp in his suit while heading into the studio for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday (March 13) in Hollywood.

The 36-year-old reality star was joined at the show by a woman who was shielded by umbrellas on her way into the studio. Presumably, the lady was the one he chooses at the end of the finale!

Nick took to Twitter to thank the fans of the franchise for supporting him along his journey on the show.

“Bachelor Nation I love you!! Thank you for putting up with me. It’s been one crazy dramatic ride. #TheBachelor,” Nick tweeted.
Just Jared on Facebook
nick viall drops by jimmy kimmel show before finale airs 01
nick viall drops by jimmy kimmel show before finale airs 02
nick viall drops by jimmy kimmel show before finale airs 03
nick viall drops by jimmy kimmel show before finale airs 04
nick viall drops by jimmy kimmel show before finale airs 05
nick viall drops by jimmy kimmel show before finale airs 06
nick viall drops by jimmy kimmel show before finale airs 07
nick viall drops by jimmy kimmel show before finale airs 08
nick viall drops by jimmy kimmel show before finale airs 09
nick viall drops by jimmy kimmel show before finale airs 10
nick viall drops by jimmy kimmel show before finale airs 11
nick viall drops by jimmy kimmel show before finale airs 12
nick viall drops by jimmy kimmel show before finale airs 13
nick viall drops by jimmy kimmel show before finale airs 14
nick viall drops by jimmy kimmel show before finale airs 15
nick viall drops by jimmy kimmel show before finale airs 16
nick viall drops by jimmy kimmel show before finale airs 17
nick viall drops by jimmy kimmel show before finale airs 18
nick viall drops by jimmy kimmel show before finale airs 19
nick viall drops by jimmy kimmel show before finale airs 20

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Nick Viall

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Candice Swanepoel shows off some skin during her photo shoot - TMZ
  • Lorde wears a wedding veil during her SNL performance - Gossip Cop
  • Zendaya wins Best Actress award at Kids' Choice Awards - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor is not a fan of The Bachelor - Wetpaint
  • Nicki Minaj responds to Remy Ma's diss track - Lainey Gossip
  • Is The Vampire Diaries getting another spinoff show? - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here