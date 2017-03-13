Nick Viall's Dad Expresses Concern Over This 'Bachelor' Contestant

A preview clip for the finale of The Bachelor shows Nick Viall‘s dad sitting down for a talk with Vanessa Grimaldi, one of the two remaining contestants.

“Do you think that love is enough to make a relationship last?” Vanessa asks Nick‘s father in the newly released clip.

“You have to not just love the person, but you have to be willing to give up — you have to sacrifice. So no, love’s not enough. It’s commitment. It’s selflessness,” Chris answers.

“I really could feel her emotion, but it was a little bit of fear that she could hurt Nick,” Chris told the cameras later, expressing some concern.

Watch the video (via Us Weekly) below…