Top Stories
'The Bachelor' Finale Theories - 5 Ways the Episode Could End!

'The Bachelor' Finale Theories - 5 Ways the Episode Could End!

Colton Haynes &amp; Boyfriend Jeff Leatham Are Engaged!

Colton Haynes & Boyfriend Jeff Leatham Are Engaged!

Luke Evans Gives a 'Shirtless' Serenade of Adele's Song on 'Ellen' - Watch Now!

Luke Evans Gives a 'Shirtless' Serenade of Adele's Song on 'Ellen' - Watch Now!

Get An Update on Ciara's Condition After Car Accident

Get An Update on Ciara's Condition After Car Accident

Mon, 13 March 2017 at 2:15 am

Nick Viall's Dad Expresses Concern Over This 'Bachelor' Contestant

Nick Viall's Dad Expresses Concern Over This 'Bachelor' Contestant

A preview clip for the finale of The Bachelor shows Nick Viall‘s dad sitting down for a talk with Vanessa Grimaldi, one of the two remaining contestants.

“Do you think that love is enough to make a relationship last?” Vanessa asks Nick‘s father in the newly released clip.

“You have to not just love the person, but you have to be willing to give up — you have to sacrifice. So no, love’s not enough. It’s commitment. It’s selflessness,” Chris answers.

“I really could feel her emotion, but it was a little bit of fear that she could hurt Nick,” Chris told the cameras later, expressing some concern.

Watch the video (via Us Weekly) below…
Just Jared on Facebook
nick viall finale promo 01
nick viall finale promo 02
nick viall finale promo 03
nick viall finale promo 04
nick viall finale promo 05

Photos: ABC
Posted to: Nick Viall, Vanessa Grimaldi, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Candice Swanepoel shows off some skin during her photo shoot - TMZ
  • Lorde wears a wedding veil during her SNL performance - Gossip Cop
  • Zendaya wins Best Actress award at Kids' Choice Awards - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor is not a fan of The Bachelor - Wetpaint
  • Nicki Minaj responds to Remy Ma's diss track - Lainey Gossip
  • Is The Vampire Diaries getting another spinoff show? - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here