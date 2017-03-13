Top Stories
Who Won 'The Bachelor' 2017? Nick Viall Picks [SPOILER]!

Dave Franco & Alison Brie Are Officially Married!

'The Bachelorette' 2017: Rachel's First Four Men Revealed!

24 Celebrities Reveal Their Biggest Fears

Mon, 13 March 2017 at 10:15 pm

Nick Viall's Proposal Photos on 'The Bachelor' Finale Revealed!

Nick Viall proposed to his final choice on The Bachelor season finale and the woman said yes!

The 36-year-old reality star finally found love after four appearances on shows in the Bachelor Nation franchise and he is officially engaged.

Nick got down on one knee during the final rose ceremony in Finland and then he and his fiancee got into a sled and rode away in the snowy weather.

Click inside to find out who Nick Viall is engaged to…

Vanessa Grimaldi was Nick‘s final pick at the end of the season and she of course said yes to the proposal. See the photos of the special moment in the gallery!
