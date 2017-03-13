Nick Viall's Runner-Up Is Heading to 'Bachelor in Paradise'

Top Stories
Mon, 13 March 2017 at 10:28 pm

The woman who Nick Viall didn’t select as the winner of The Bachelor will be getting another shot at love as she is heading to Bachelor in Paradise.

The runner-up for the season will be featured on the summer edition of Bachelor Nation’s fun series.

We don’t want to spoil the episode by revealing the runner-up right here, so beware of spoilers before reading any further.

Click inside to find out who will be on Bachelor in Paradise…

SPOILER ALERT – DO NOT READ ON IF YOU HAVEN’T WATCHED THE FINALE YET!

Nick chose Vanessa Grimaldi during the final rose ceremony and she accepted his proposal. During the After The Final Rose reunion special, Raven Gates confirmed that she is still looking for love and that she will appear on Bachelor in Paradise this summer!
Photos: ABC
