Top Stories
Who Won 'The Bachelor' 2017? Nick Viall Picks [SPOILER]!

Who Won 'The Bachelor' 2017? Nick Viall Picks [SPOILER]!

Dave Franco &amp; Alison Brie Are Officially Married!

Dave Franco & Alison Brie Are Officially Married!

'The Bachelorette' 2017: Rachel's First Four Men Revealed!

'The Bachelorette' 2017: Rachel's First Four Men Revealed!

24 Celebrities Reveal Their Biggest Fears

24 Celebrities Reveal Their Biggest Fears

Mon, 13 March 2017 at 11:02 pm

Nicole Scherzinger Spends Late Night in the Studio: 'Nothing I Love More'

Nicole Scherzinger Spends Late Night in the Studio: 'Nothing I Love More'

Nicole Scherzinger is back in the studio!

The 38-year-old singer and X Factor UK judge spent the weekend working on new music, as she documented on Instagram.

“Nothing I love more. #studio #music #latenight #create ❤️🎶,” the former Pussycat Doll captioned the photo below.

The last time Nicole released a solo album was back in October 2014 with Big Fat Lie.

Nicole recently performed Sia‘s song “Never Giver Up” from Lion at the 2017 Weinstein Company’s Pre-Oscar Dinner.

Pictured: Nicole rocking leather and fur for a night out at Catch LA with a friend on Sunday (March 12) in West Hollywood, Calif. Earlier that night, Nicole attended Thomas Wylde‘s Warrior II collection debut at Pacific Design Center.
Just Jared on Facebook
nicole scherzinger spends late night in the studio nothing i love more 01
nicole scherzinger spends late night in the studio nothing i love more 02
nicole scherzinger spends late night in the studio nothing i love more 03
nicole scherzinger spends late night in the studio nothing i love more 04
nicole scherzinger spends late night in the studio nothing i love more 05

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Nicole Scherzinger

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Candice Swanepoel shows off some skin during her photo shoot - TMZ
  • Lorde wears a wedding veil during her SNL performance - Gossip Cop
  • Zendaya wins Best Actress award at Kids' Choice Awards - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor is not a fan of The Bachelor - Wetpaint
  • Nicki Minaj responds to Remy Ma's diss track - Lainey Gossip
  • Is The Vampire Diaries getting another spinoff show? - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here