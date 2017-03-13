Nicole Scherzinger Spends Late Night in the Studio: 'Nothing I Love More'

Nicole Scherzinger is back in the studio!

The 38-year-old singer and X Factor UK judge spent the weekend working on new music, as she documented on Instagram.

“Nothing I love more. #studio #music #latenight #create ❤️🎶,” the former Pussycat Doll captioned the photo below.

The last time Nicole released a solo album was back in October 2014 with Big Fat Lie.

Nicole recently performed Sia‘s song “Never Giver Up” from Lion at the 2017 Weinstein Company’s Pre-Oscar Dinner.

Pictured: Nicole rocking leather and fur for a night out at Catch LA with a friend on Sunday (March 12) in West Hollywood, Calif. Earlier that night, Nicole attended Thomas Wylde‘s Warrior II collection debut at Pacific Design Center.