Mon, 13 March 2017 at 11:10 pm

Penelope Cruz Steps Out at Union de Actores Awards

Penelope Cruz Steps Out at Union de Actores Awards

Penelope Cruz looked gorgeous while stepping out at the Union de Actores Awards.

The 42-year-old actress donned a lacy black gown while at the award ceremony on Monday (March 13) in Madrid, Spain.

During the ceremony, Penelope received a nod for her role in The Queen of Spain.

Penelope took to her Instagram to say thank you for the nomination.

“So happy with my best actress nomination for #thequeenofspain at the @uniondeactores Thank you!! And thank you #fernandotrueba Congratulations and #goodluck to all the nominees ❤️️,” Penelope wrote in both English and Spanish.

Photos: FameFlyNet Pictures
