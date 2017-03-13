Penelope Cruz Steps Out at Union de Actores Awards

Penelope Cruz looked gorgeous while stepping out at the Union de Actores Awards.

The 42-year-old actress donned a lacy black gown while at the award ceremony on Monday (March 13) in Madrid, Spain.

During the ceremony, Penelope received a nod for her role in The Queen of Spain.

Penelope took to her Instagram to say thank you for the nomination.

“So happy with my best actress nomination for #thequeenofspain at the @uniondeactores Thank you!! And thank you #fernandotrueba Congratulations and #goodluck to all the nominees ❤️️,” Penelope wrote in both English and Spanish.