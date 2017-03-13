Prince Harry Laughed Off Being Confused for Ed Sheeran!

Prince Harry is all smiles while leaving a Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on Monday (March 13) in London, England.

The 32-year-old royal met with a bunch of schoolchildren at the event and one of them told him he looked a lot like Ed Sheeran, according to People.

“Are you the real Prince Harry?” the 12-year-old told Harry, to which he responded, ‘Yes, the other one is Ed Sheeran.’”

Harry told the Dean of the school about the exchange and laughed it off while saying, “Did you hear what they just said?”