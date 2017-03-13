Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Holi With Jimmy Fallon

Priyanka Chopra had a messy Holi celebration on The Tonight Show!

The 34-year-old actress joined host Jimmy Fallon on Monday night (March 13) to bring the the festival of colors to the talk show!

It looks like Priyanka and Jimmy had a great time throwing some colors at each other in honor of the Hindu spring festival.

Priyanka didn’t stop the celebrations there though! She hosted a second Holi celebration with her family at her NYC home.

“Happy Holi with the family and team. The white in my house is all colourful now! #nycHoli #homesick,” she wrote on Instagram, adding, “Laughter is the best medicine!”