Top Stories
Who Won 'The Bachelor' 2017? Nick Viall Picks [SPOILER]!

Who Won 'The Bachelor' 2017? Nick Viall Picks [SPOILER]!

Colton Haynes Flashes Engagement Ring at Airport with Fiance Jeff Leatham

Colton Haynes Flashes Engagement Ring at Airport with Fiance Jeff Leatham

Kim Kardashian's 'KUWTK' Paris Robbery Episode Gets Sneak Peek - Watch Now

Kim Kardashian's 'KUWTK' Paris Robbery Episode Gets Sneak Peek - Watch Now

24 Celebrities Reveal Their Biggest Fears

24 Celebrities Reveal Their Biggest Fears

Mon, 13 March 2017 at 9:20 pm

Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Holi With Jimmy Fallon

Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Holi With Jimmy Fallon

Priyanka Chopra had a messy Holi celebration on The Tonight Show!

The 34-year-old actress joined host Jimmy Fallon on Monday night (March 13) to bring the the festival of colors to the talk show!

It looks like Priyanka and Jimmy had a great time throwing some colors at each other in honor of the Hindu spring festival.

Priyanka didn’t stop the celebrations there though! She hosted a second Holi celebration with her family at her NYC home.

“Happy Holi with the family and team. The white in my house is all colourful now! #nycHoli #homesick,” she wrote on Instagram, adding, “Laughter is the best medicine!”
Just Jared on Facebook
priyanka chopra celebrates holi with jimmy fallon 01
priyanka chopra celebrates holi with jimmy fallon 02
priyanka chopra celebrates holi with jimmy fallon 03
priyanka chopra celebrates holi with jimmy fallon 04
priyanka chopra celebrates holi with jimmy fallon 05
priyanka chopra celebrates holi with jimmy fallon 06

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jimmy Fallon, Priyanka Chopra

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Candice Swanepoel shows off some skin during her photo shoot - TMZ
  • Lorde wears a wedding veil during her SNL performance - Gossip Cop
  • Zendaya wins Best Actress award at Kids' Choice Awards - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor is not a fan of The Bachelor - Wetpaint
  • Nicki Minaj responds to Remy Ma's diss track - Lainey Gossip
  • Is The Vampire Diaries getting another spinoff show? - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here