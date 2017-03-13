Top Stories
'The Bachelor' 2017 Finale Theories - 5 Ways the Episode Could End!

'The Bachelor' 2017 Finale Theories - 5 Ways the Episode Could End!

Colton Haynes Flashes Engagement Ring at Airport with Fiance Jeff Leatham

Colton Haynes Flashes Engagement Ring at Airport with Fiance Jeff Leatham

Kim Kardashian's 'KUWTK' Paris Robbery Episode Gets Sneak Peek - Watch Now

Kim Kardashian's 'KUWTK' Paris Robbery Episode Gets Sneak Peek - Watch Now

Justin Bieber Hangs Out on a Yacht with Lots of Models (Photos)

Justin Bieber Hangs Out on a Yacht with Lots of Models (Photos)

Mon, 13 March 2017 at 12:01 pm

Priyanka Chopra on Her Love Life: 'I'm Not Someone Who Looks for Love'

Priyanka Chopra on Her Love Life: 'I'm Not Someone Who Looks for Love'

Priyanka Chopra wears a gorgeous Gucci look on the cover of Marie Claire‘s April 2017 issue, on newsstands March 21.

Here’s what the 34-year-old actress had to share with the mag:

On her love life: “I’m not someone who looks for love. I don’t believe in making it happen. My life has been shaped by so many serendipitous moments so far, I feel like, Why screw with a good thing?”

On her upcoming project, Baywatch: “I loved Baywatch so much growing up. It was the quintessential American Dream. All those beautiful people in bathing suits, running slo-mo on the beach in Malibu—amazing!”

On taking on new challenges and trusting her gut: “I like to find my own way, which is something my parents always encouraged in me. They were like: ‘You got you.’ I think my inherent sense of confidence comes from that. Also, my mom used to always tell me, ‘You could make the biggest screwup on the planet, but you can come tell me and I’ll help you fix it.’ And my dad used to tell me, ‘You kill someone, break a car, you come and tell me. I’ll fix it for you.’”

For more from Priyanka, visit MarieClaire.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
priyanka chopra marie claire april 2017 01
priyanka chopra marie claire april 2017 02
priyanka chopra marie claire april 2017 03

Credit: Tesh/Marie Claire
Posted to: Magazine, Priyanka Chopra

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Candice Swanepoel shows off some skin during her photo shoot - TMZ
  • Lorde wears a wedding veil during her SNL performance - Gossip Cop
  • Zendaya wins Best Actress award at Kids' Choice Awards - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor is not a fan of The Bachelor - Wetpaint
  • Nicki Minaj responds to Remy Ma's diss track - Lainey Gossip
  • Is The Vampire Diaries getting another spinoff show? - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here