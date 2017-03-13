Priyanka Chopra on Her Love Life: 'I'm Not Someone Who Looks for Love'

Priyanka Chopra wears a gorgeous Gucci look on the cover of Marie Claire‘s April 2017 issue, on newsstands March 21.

Here’s what the 34-year-old actress had to share with the mag:

On her love life: “I’m not someone who looks for love. I don’t believe in making it happen. My life has been shaped by so many serendipitous moments so far, I feel like, Why screw with a good thing?”

On her upcoming project, Baywatch: “I loved Baywatch so much growing up. It was the quintessential American Dream. All those beautiful people in bathing suits, running slo-mo on the beach in Malibu—amazing!”

On taking on new challenges and trusting her gut: “I like to find my own way, which is something my parents always encouraged in me. They were like: ‘You got you.’ I think my inherent sense of confidence comes from that. Also, my mom used to always tell me, ‘You could make the biggest screwup on the planet, but you can come tell me and I’ll help you fix it.’ And my dad used to tell me, ‘You kill someone, break a car, you come and tell me. I’ll fix it for you.’”

