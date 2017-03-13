Top Stories
Who Won 'The Bachelor' 2017? Nick Viall Picks [SPOILER]!

Dave Franco & Alison Brie Are Officially Married!

'The Bachelorette' 2017: Rachel's First Four Men Revealed!

24 Celebrities Reveal Their Biggest Fears

Mon, 13 March 2017 at 10:53 pm

Rachel Lindsay's 'The Bachelorette' Started Live Tonight in an Historic Moment!

Rachel Lindsay's 'The Bachelorette' Started Live Tonight in an Historic Moment!

That “shocking” and “historic” moment that Chris Harrison was teasing leading up to the season finale of The Bachelor has been revealed!

During the After the Final Rose special, the host surprised the next star of The Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay, by telling her that her season was starting live on the show.

Because they couldn’t get Rachel to the mansion by the end of the live episode, they brought the mansion to the studio and told her she would be introduced to a few of the men.

Rachel let it slip during the interview that she was going to start filming her season in three days, so she’s getting an early start.

“I’m normally not at a loss of words, but I don’t even know what to say right now,” Rachel said after the commercial break while the first limo was pulling up.

UPDATE: Click here to meet the four men that were introduced to Rachel!
