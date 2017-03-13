Top Stories
'The Bachelor' 2017 Finale Theories - 5 Ways the Episode Could End!

'The Bachelor' 2017 Finale Theories - 5 Ways the Episode Could End!

Colton Haynes Flashes Engagement Ring at Airport with Fiance Jeff Leatham

Colton Haynes Flashes Engagement Ring at Airport with Fiance Jeff Leatham

Kim Kardashian's 'KUWTK' Paris Robbery Episode Gets Sneak Peek - Watch Now

Kim Kardashian's 'KUWTK' Paris Robbery Episode Gets Sneak Peek - Watch Now

24 Celebrities Reveal Their Biggest Fears

24 Celebrities Reveal Their Biggest Fears

Mon, 13 March 2017 at 4:09 pm

Reese Witherspoon & Daughter Ava Have Fun in Floral!

Reese Witherspoon & Daughter Ava Have Fun in Floral!

Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava both look super chic in their floral dresses while heading to a party on Sunday afternoon (March 12) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 40-year-old actress and Ava, 17, look so much alike and we love that they like to match their outfits too!

Reese took to her Instagram account the next day to share the text that her mom sent her after she watched the latest episode of Big Little Lies.

“If you missed #BigLittleLies last night … #SpoilerAlert !! 😂 #TextsFromMom #BettyKnowsBest,” she captioned the pic.
Just Jared on Facebook
reese witherspoon daughter ava have fun in floral 01
reese witherspoon daughter ava have fun in floral 02
reese witherspoon daughter ava have fun in floral 03
reese witherspoon daughter ava have fun in floral 04
reese witherspoon daughter ava have fun in floral 05
reese witherspoon daughter ava have fun in floral 06
reese witherspoon daughter ava have fun in floral 07
reese witherspoon daughter ava have fun in floral 08

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Ava Phillippe, Celebrity Babies, Reese Witherspoon

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Candice Swanepoel shows off some skin during her photo shoot - TMZ
  • Lorde wears a wedding veil during her SNL performance - Gossip Cop
  • Zendaya wins Best Actress award at Kids' Choice Awards - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor is not a fan of The Bachelor - Wetpaint
  • Nicki Minaj responds to Remy Ma's diss track - Lainey Gossip
  • Is The Vampire Diaries getting another spinoff show? - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here