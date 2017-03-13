Reese Witherspoon Thanks Ava DuVernay After Wrapping 'A Wrinkle in Time'

Reese Witherspoon is ready for spring!

The 40-year-old actress was seen out and about in a cute spring look on Friday (March 20) in Santa Monica, Calif.

Over the weekend, Reese took to Twitter to praise director Ava DuVernay after wrapping A Wrinkle in Time.

“A million thank you’s to @ava for casting me in @WrinkleInTime! ❤️ Your vision for this film is extraordinary & your execution is sublime!” she wrote.