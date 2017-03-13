Top Stories
'The Bachelor' 2017 Finale Theories - 5 Ways the Episode Could End!

'The Bachelor' 2017 Finale Theories - 5 Ways the Episode Could End!

Colton Haynes Flashes Engagement Ring at Airport with Fiance Jeff Leatham

Colton Haynes Flashes Engagement Ring at Airport with Fiance Jeff Leatham

Kim Kardashian's 'KUWTK' Paris Robbery Episode Gets Sneak Peek - Watch Now

Kim Kardashian's 'KUWTK' Paris Robbery Episode Gets Sneak Peek - Watch Now

24 Celebrities Reveal Their Biggest Fears

24 Celebrities Reveal Their Biggest Fears

Mon, 13 March 2017 at 3:15 pm

Ryan Phillippe Is a Bespectacled Stud at Dinner!

Ryan Phillippe Is a Bespectacled Stud at Dinner!

Ryan Phillippe looks sexy in his white button-down shirt and black-rimmed glasses while out for dinner on Saturday night (March 11) in Los Angeles.

The 42-year-old actor grabbed dinner with friends at Catch LA that night and posed for photos with fans while leaving the celeb hotspot.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ryan Phillippe

The day before, Ryan took to Twitter to say he was “wearing shants today.” He added “dgaf,” which stands for “don’t give a f–k.” He later shared a photo of his shorts and pants hybrid.
Just Jared on Facebook
ryan phillippe bespectacled stud at dinner 01
ryan phillippe bespectacled stud at dinner 02
ryan phillippe bespectacled stud at dinner 03
ryan phillippe bespectacled stud at dinner 04
ryan phillippe bespectacled stud at dinner 05

Photos: SplashNewsOnline, AKM-GSI
Posted to: Ryan Phillippe

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Candice Swanepoel shows off some skin during her photo shoot - TMZ
  • Lorde wears a wedding veil during her SNL performance - Gossip Cop
  • Zendaya wins Best Actress award at Kids' Choice Awards - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor is not a fan of The Bachelor - Wetpaint
  • Nicki Minaj responds to Remy Ma's diss track - Lainey Gossip
  • Is The Vampire Diaries getting another spinoff show? - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here