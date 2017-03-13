Ryan Phillippe Is a Bespectacled Stud at Dinner!

Ryan Phillippe looks sexy in his white button-down shirt and black-rimmed glasses while out for dinner on Saturday night (March 11) in Los Angeles.

The 42-year-old actor grabbed dinner with friends at Catch LA that night and posed for photos with fans while leaving the celeb hotspot.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ryan Phillippe

The day before, Ryan took to Twitter to say he was “wearing shants today.” He added “dgaf,” which stands for “don’t give a f–k.” He later shared a photo of his shorts and pants hybrid.