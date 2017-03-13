Ryan Phillippe Is a Bespectacled Stud at Dinner!
Ryan Phillippe looks sexy in his white button-down shirt and black-rimmed glasses while out for dinner on Saturday night (March 11) in Los Angeles.
The 42-year-old actor grabbed dinner with friends at Catch LA that night and posed for photos with fans while leaving the celeb hotspot.
The day before, Ryan took to Twitter to say he was “wearing shants today.” He added “dgaf,” which stands for “don’t give a f–k.” He later shared a photo of his shorts and pants hybrid.
shantz#shants pic.twitter.com/BtkWwf71ao
— Dr. Philz (@RyanPhillippe) March 10, 2017