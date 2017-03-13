Ryan Reynolds Pokes Fun At Hugh Jackman During 'Logan' Press!
One of Ryan Reynolds favorite things to do is to poke fun of his former Wolverine co-star Hugh Jackman!
The 40-year-old Deadpool star made sure not to miss an opportunity when Hugh, 48, shared a picture of herself on Twitter posing with fans at his Logan premiere in Beijing, China.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hugh Jackman
“Thanks for an amazing visit Beijing! @WolverineMovie @20thcenturyfox,” Hugh captioned the photo. Ryan retweeted with the response: “Pretty sure those are protesters.”
Hugh quickly replied back: “Really…Guy … Really?! @VancityReynolds”
Ryan also takes a few shots at Hugh in his recently released Deadpool 2 teaser.
Pictured: Hugh spotted keeping to cool and casual as he steps out to walk his pet pooch on Saturday (March 11) in New York City.
Pretty sure those are protesters. https://t.co/URNGDCg0cO
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 5, 2017