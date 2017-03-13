Top Stories
'The Bachelor' 2017 Finale Theories - 5 Ways the Episode Could End!

Kim Kardashian's 'KUWTK' Paris Robbery Episode Gets Sneak Peek - Watch Now

Justin Bieber Hangs Out on a Yacht with Lots of Models (Photos)

Mon, 13 March 2017 at 11:15 am

Ryan Reynolds Pokes Fun At Hugh Jackman During 'Logan' Press!

Ryan Reynolds Pokes Fun At Hugh Jackman During 'Logan' Press!

One of Ryan Reynolds favorite things to do is to poke fun of his former Wolverine co-star Hugh Jackman!

The 40-year-old Deadpool star made sure not to miss an opportunity when Hugh, 48, shared a picture of herself on Twitter posing with fans at his Logan premiere in Beijing, China.

“Thanks for an amazing visit Beijing! @WolverineMovie @20thcenturyfox,” Hugh captioned the photo. Ryan retweeted with the response: “Pretty sure those are protesters.”

Hugh quickly replied back: “Really…Guy … Really?! @VancityReynolds”

Ryan also takes a few shots at Hugh in his recently released Deadpool 2 teaser.

Pictured: Hugh spotted keeping to cool and casual as he steps out to walk his pet pooch on Saturday (March 11) in New York City.
