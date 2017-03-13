Ryan Reynolds Pokes Fun At Hugh Jackman During 'Logan' Press!

One of Ryan Reynolds favorite things to do is to poke fun of his former Wolverine co-star Hugh Jackman!

The 40-year-old Deadpool star made sure not to miss an opportunity when Hugh, 48, shared a picture of herself on Twitter posing with fans at his Logan premiere in Beijing, China.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hugh Jackman

“Thanks for an amazing visit Beijing! @WolverineMovie @20thcenturyfox,” Hugh captioned the photo. Ryan retweeted with the response: “Pretty sure those are protesters.”

Hugh quickly replied back: “Really…Guy … Really?! @VancityReynolds”

Ryan also takes a few shots at Hugh in his recently released Deadpool 2 teaser.

Pictured: Hugh spotted keeping to cool and casual as he steps out to walk his pet pooch on Saturday (March 11) in New York City.