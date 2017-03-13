Top Stories
'The Bachelor' 2017 Finale Theories - 5 Ways the Episode Could End!

'The Bachelor' 2017 Finale Theories - 5 Ways the Episode Could End!

Colton Haynes Flashes Engagement Ring at Airport with Fiance Jeff Leatham

Colton Haynes Flashes Engagement Ring at Airport with Fiance Jeff Leatham

Kim Kardashian's 'KUWTK' Paris Robbery Episode Gets Sneak Peek - Watch Now

Kim Kardashian's 'KUWTK' Paris Robbery Episode Gets Sneak Peek - Watch Now

24 Celebrities Reveal Their Biggest Fears

24 Celebrities Reveal Their Biggest Fears

Mon, 13 March 2017 at 1:31 pm

Snoop Dogg Pulls Gun On 'Clown' Donald Trump In 'BadBadNotGood' Music Video - Watch Here!

Snoop Dogg Pulls Gun On 'Clown' Donald Trump In 'BadBadNotGood' Music Video - Watch Here!

Snoop Dogg takes on police brutality and President Donald Trump in the just released music video for “BadBadNotGood (Nightfall Remix)” featuring Lavender and Kaytranada!

In the climactic clip, directed by YouTube star Jesse Wellens, the 45-year-old rapper pulls out a fake gun and aims it at parody clown version of Trump.

“The whole world is clownin’ around, and [Jesse’s] concept is so right on point with the art direction and the reality, because if you really look at some of these motherf–kers, they are clowns,” Snoop told Billboard about the video. “The ban that this motherf–ker tried to put up; him winning the presidency; police being able to kill motherf–kers and get away with it; people being in jail for weed for 20, 30 years and motherf–kers that’s not black on the streets making money off of it — but if you got color or ethnicity connected to your name, you’ve been wrongfully accused or locked up for it, and then you watching people not of color position themselves to get millions and billions off of it. It’s a lot of clown sh-t going on that we could just sit and talk on the phone all day about, but it’s a few issues that we really wanted to lock into [for the video] like police, the president and just life in general.”

“I feel like it’s a lot of people making cool records, having fun, partying, but nobody’s dealing with the real issue with this f–king clown as president,” Snoop added. “And the shit that we dealing with out here, so I wanted to take time out to push pause on a party record and make one of these records for the time being.”

Watch the music video below…


Lavender ft. Kaytranada & Snoop Dogg – ‘BadBadNotGood’ (Music Video)
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Music, Music Video, Snoop Dogg

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Candice Swanepoel shows off some skin during her photo shoot - TMZ
  • Lorde wears a wedding veil during her SNL performance - Gossip Cop
  • Zendaya wins Best Actress award at Kids' Choice Awards - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor is not a fan of The Bachelor - Wetpaint
  • Nicki Minaj responds to Remy Ma's diss track - Lainey Gossip
  • Is The Vampire Diaries getting another spinoff show? - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here