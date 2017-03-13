Snoop Dogg Pulls Gun On 'Clown' Donald Trump In 'BadBadNotGood' Music Video - Watch Here!

Snoop Dogg takes on police brutality and President Donald Trump in the just released music video for “BadBadNotGood (Nightfall Remix)” featuring Lavender and Kaytranada!

In the climactic clip, directed by YouTube star Jesse Wellens, the 45-year-old rapper pulls out a fake gun and aims it at parody clown version of Trump.

“The whole world is clownin’ around, and [Jesse’s] concept is so right on point with the art direction and the reality, because if you really look at some of these motherf–kers, they are clowns,” Snoop told Billboard about the video. “The ban that this motherf–ker tried to put up; him winning the presidency; police being able to kill motherf–kers and get away with it; people being in jail for weed for 20, 30 years and motherf–kers that’s not black on the streets making money off of it — but if you got color or ethnicity connected to your name, you’ve been wrongfully accused or locked up for it, and then you watching people not of color position themselves to get millions and billions off of it. It’s a lot of clown sh-t going on that we could just sit and talk on the phone all day about, but it’s a few issues that we really wanted to lock into [for the video] like police, the president and just life in general.”

“I feel like it’s a lot of people making cool records, having fun, partying, but nobody’s dealing with the real issue with this f–king clown as president,” Snoop added. “And the shit that we dealing with out here, so I wanted to take time out to push pause on a party record and make one of these records for the time being.”

Watch the music video below…



Lavender ft. Kaytranada & Snoop Dogg – ‘BadBadNotGood’ (Music Video)