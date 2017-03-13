Susan Sarandon Books Role on 'Ray Donovan' Season 5!

Susan Sarandon has just booked a big arc on this upcoming season of Ray Donovan!

The actress – who is currently starring on FX’s Feud, will play “Samantha Winslow, the strong, focused head of a motion picture studio,” THR reports.

Season five is set to premiere on Showtime this summer. Liev Schreiber is set to return, with several new faces including Entourage‘s Rhys Coiro, House of Cards‘ Michael Gill, Scandal‘s Brian White, and American Horror Story‘s Adina Porter. It’s unclear just how many episodes Susan will appear in, but the publication notes that it’s “sizeable.”