'The Bachelor' 2017 Finale Theories - 5 Ways the Episode Could End!

Colton Haynes Flashes Engagement Ring at Airport with Fiance Jeff Leatham

Kim Kardashian's 'KUWTK' Paris Robbery Episode Gets Sneak Peek - Watch Now

24 Celebrities Reveal Their Biggest Fears

Mon, 13 March 2017 at 3:40 pm

'The Bachelor' Winner 2017: Who Should Nick Viall Propose To? (Poll)

'The Bachelor' Winner 2017: Who Should Nick Viall Propose To? (Poll)

The finale of The Bachelor tonight and Nick Viall will be choosing between two great women.

Raven Gates and Vanessa Grimaldi both remain in the competition and will have their final dates tonight.

MORE BACHELOR NEWS: ‘The Bachelor’ Finale Theories – 5 Ways the Episode Could End!

This finale has been teased as a “historic” episode in The Bachelor franchise. Tune into ABC for the three hour event at 8pm ET for the finale.

Vote in the poll below to make your choice about who should win The Bachelor!

See photos from the finale below…
bachelor finale photos 01
bachelor finale photos 02
bachelor finale photos 03
bachelor finale photos 04
bachelor finale photos 05
bachelor finale photos 06
bachelor finale photos 07
bachelor finale photos 08
bachelor finale photos 09
bachelor finale photos 10
bachelor finale photos 11
bachelor finale photos 12
bachelor finale photos 13
bachelor finale photos 14
bachelor finale photos 15
bachelor finale photos 16
bachelor finale photos 17
bachelor finale photos 18
bachelor finale photos 19
bachelor finale photos 20
bachelor finale photos 21
bachelor finale photos 22
bachelor finale photos 23
bachelor finale photos 24
bachelor finale photos 25
bachelor finale photos 26
bachelor finale photos 27

Photos: ABC
