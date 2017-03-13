Top Stories
Mon, 13 March 2017 at 6:16 pm

'Veep' Season Six Trailer Debuts - Watch Julia Louis-Dreyfus Back as Selena Meyer!

'Veep' Season Six Trailer Debuts - Watch Julia Louis-Dreyfus Back as Selena Meyer!

Veep is coming back for a sixth season and the trailer just debuted!

Julia Louis-Dreyfus returns as the hilarious Selena Meyer, who is the President of the United States. Tony Hale, Anna Chlumsky, Reid Scott, Matt Walsh, Timothy Simons, Kevin Dunn, Gary Cole and Sam Richardson also star.

Julia has received many accolades for her performance as Selena Meyer over the years including many award season wins and nominations. She most recently won an Emmy for her work on the show.

Look out for Veep season six to debut on April 16 at 10:30 pm EST on HBO.

Watch the new trailer below!
