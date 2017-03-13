Who Will Play Lisbeth Salander Next? Top Choices Are...

Now that we know Rooney Mara will not be reprising her role as Lisbeth Salander in the upcoming movie The Girl in the Spider’s Web, everyone is wondering who will take on the iconic character next!

There are reportedly three names already in consideration for the part: Natalie Portman, Scarlett Johansson, and Alicia Vikander, according to EW.

Another role that will need to be recast is investigative journalist Mikael Blomkvist, who was played by Daniel Craig in The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.

A “global search” is underway to find the actress to play Lisbeth!