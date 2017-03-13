Who Won 'The Bachelor' 2017? Nick Viall Picks [SPOILER]!

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know the winner of The Bachelor!

Nick Viall just got down on one knee to propose to one of the remaining two contestants on The Bachelor during the finale on Monday (March 13).

The final two contestants were Raven Gates, a fashion boutique owner, and Vanessa Grimaldi, a special education teacher.

The historic ending was super tense as both ladies got ready to meet Nick at the secluded location in Finland.

Click inside to find out who won The Bachelor…

If you don’t want to know what happened at the end of the episode, this is your final warning to click away.

Spoilers lie ahead!!!

Raven was the first woman to show up to face Nick. After she told him that she loves him, he broke it to her that he is not in love with her. Before they said goodbye, Nick said “I’ll miss you” and Raven replied, “I know.”

Vanessa wins!

Nick professed his love for Vanessa while in tears and she reciprocated what he said by telling him how much she loves him!

Nick proposed to Vanessa and she said yes!