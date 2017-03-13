Top Stories
Mon, 13 March 2017 at 2:53 pm

Will.i.Am Debuts New Song 'Fiyah' On 'The Voice UK' - Watch Here!

Will.i.Am Debuts New Song 'Fiyah' On 'The Voice UK' - Watch Here!

Will.i.am hit the stage on last night’s (March 12) episode of The Voice UK to debut a brand new song titled “Fiyah“!

The 41-year-old Black Eyed Peas entertainer came up with the idea for the song during the show’s final blind auditions back in February, where he improvised the song on the spot with the house band between auditions.

“You can’t touch me/ I’m too, too, too, too high up/ You can’t touch me/ I’m about to, to, to, to rise up/ Look at me, look at me, look at me/ I’m on Fiyah,” he raps.

Will.i.am currently serves as a coach and judge on The Voice UK alongside Jennifer Hudson, Gavin Rossdale and Sir Tom Jones. Watch the performance below…


will.i.am performs ‘Fiyah’ | The Voice UK

Click inside to read the lyrics to will.i.am’s new song…
