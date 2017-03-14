Top Stories
Tue, 14 March 2017 at 8:20 am

Alessandra Ambrosio Eats Scorpion on a Stick While Opening Victoria's Secret Store in China

Alessandra Ambrosio Eats Scorpion on a Stick While Opening Victoria's Secret Store in China

Alessandra Ambrosio chowed down on a local delicacy during her recent trip to China!

The 35-year-old model was in town for the grand opening of the Victoria’s Secret flagship store in Shanghai.

“Snack time 🦂🍢🦂 #WheninChina,” Alessandra captioned the Instagram selfie below, in which she is about to bite into a scorpion on a stick while visiting Chengdu!

Pictured: Alessandra leaving her four-year-old son Noah‘s (not pictured) jiu-jutsu class on Monday (March 13) in Los Angeles.

谢谢 @mingxi11 & @hesui923 for showing me the best of #Shanghai 💋💋💋

A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on

Mood 🔥🔥🔥 #ChinaNights #AngelSuite

A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on

Sending love from the new @victoriassecret store in #chengdu ❤️ ❤️

A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on

Amazing China 🐉🇨🇳 #vsloveschina #VSstoreopening #chengdu

A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on

So much love ❤️💫✨🇨🇳 #VSstoreopening #pressday #vsloveschina

A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on

Team work 💫💕🌀 #China #vsloveschina #pressday

A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on

So much to see ,so much to experience ❣️🎭⛩🎎🏮🎏🐉 #kungFuTea #BianLian #HotPot #Chengdu #streetartist #China #中国

A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on

