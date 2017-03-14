Alessandra Ambrosio Eats Scorpion on a Stick While Opening Victoria's Secret Store in China

Alessandra Ambrosio chowed down on a local delicacy during her recent trip to China!

The 35-year-old model was in town for the grand opening of the Victoria’s Secret flagship store in Shanghai.

“Snack time 🦂🍢🦂 #WheninChina,” Alessandra captioned the Instagram selfie below, in which she is about to bite into a scorpion on a stick while visiting Chengdu!

A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Mar 10, 2017 at 7:58pm PST

Pictured: Alessandra leaving her four-year-old son Noah‘s (not pictured) jiu-jutsu class on Monday (March 13) in Los Angeles.

谢谢 @mingxi11 & @hesui923 for showing me the best of #Shanghai 💋💋💋 A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Mar 8, 2017 at 4:35am PST

Mood 🔥🔥🔥 #ChinaNights #AngelSuite A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Mar 9, 2017 at 3:11am PST

Sending love from the new @victoriassecret store in #chengdu ❤️ ❤️ A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Mar 9, 2017 at 8:21pm PST

Amazing China 🐉🇨🇳 #vsloveschina #VSstoreopening #chengdu A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Mar 10, 2017 at 3:52am PST

So much love ❤️💫✨🇨🇳 #VSstoreopening #pressday #vsloveschina A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Mar 10, 2017 at 5:44am PST

Team work 💫💕🌀 #China #vsloveschina #pressday A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Mar 10, 2017 at 10:42pm PST