Alessandra Ambrosio Eats Scorpion on a Stick While Opening Victoria's Secret Store in China
Alessandra Ambrosio chowed down on a local delicacy during her recent trip to China!
The 35-year-old model was in town for the grand opening of the Victoria’s Secret flagship store in Shanghai.
“Snack time 🦂🍢🦂 #WheninChina,” Alessandra captioned the Instagram selfie below, in which she is about to bite into a scorpion on a stick while visiting Chengdu!
Pictured: Alessandra leaving her four-year-old son Noah‘s (not pictured) jiu-jutsu class on Monday (March 13) in Los Angeles.
