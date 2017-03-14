Top Stories
Who Won 'The Bachelor' 2017? Nick Viall Picks [SPOILER]!

Dave Franco & Alison Brie Are Officially Married!

'The Bachelorette' 2017: Rachel's First Four Men Revealed!

15 Facts You Never Knew About Jennifer Aniston

Tue, 14 March 2017 at 4:30 pm

Amber Tamblyn Reveals Her Daughter's Name With Help From Hillary Clinton!

We finally know the name of Amber Tamblyn‘s newborn daughter and it’s thanks to Hillary Clinton!

The 35-year-old actress and new mom took to her Instagram to share a heartfelt note from Hillary, which addressed her daughter by her name – Marlow Alice!

In the note, Hillary wished Marlow a “lifetime of amazing accomplishments and adventures, full of love, learning and friendship.”

“The one day I decide to put mascara on Hillary Clinton sends us this letter for our daughter. Crying now. A letter from one spectacular woman who has lived so much to another who has only just begun. My heart is as full as this diaper I’m about to change. Thank you, Hillary, grandmother to us all,” Amber wrote on her Instagram.

Read the full note below…
Photos: WENN, Getty
