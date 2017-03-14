Top Stories
Tue, 14 March 2017 at 5:22 pm

Andrew Lincoln Uses Cue Cards to Tease 'Love Actually' Reunion (Video)

Andrew Lincoln Uses Cue Cards to Tease 'Love Actually' Reunion (Video)

We’re getting so close to the Love, Actually reunion!

One of the film’s stars Andrew Lincoln revisited his famous scene from the film and used cue cards to tease the upcoming reunion.

“Hello, I just wanted to ask without hope or agenda (and just because it’s nearly Red Nose Day) that you’ll join us for a very special reunion called Red Nose Day Actually,” Andrew‘s cue cards read.

Earlier this month, Andrew and co-star Keira Knightley were spotted filming a scene for the reunion special where he was also using cue cards!

Watch the entire teaser below…


Red Nose Day, Actually Teaser
