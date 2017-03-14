Top Stories
Who Won 'The Bachelor' 2017? Nick Viall Picks [SPOILER]!

Dave Franco &amp; Alison Brie Are Officially Married!

'The Bachelorette' 2017: Rachel's First Four Men Revealed!

15 Facts You Never Knew About Jennifer Aniston

Tue, 14 March 2017 at 11:45 am

Angelina Jolie Spoke with Postgraduate Students in 'Women, Peace, & Security' Course in London

Angelina Jolie Spoke with Postgraduate Students in 'Women, Peace, & Security' Course in London

Angelina Jolie can officially add “professor” to her resume as she gave a lecture on Tuesday (March 14) at the London School of Economics in London, England!

“Angelina Jolie spoke to a class of students taking the postgraduate course ‘Women, Peace and Security,’ as part of her role as visiting professor in practice in the Centre for Women, Peace and Security,” a spokesperson for LSE told People. “Miss Jolie spoke about her experience and what has motivated her work as UNHCR special envoy and as co-founder of the Preventing Sexual Violence Initiative, and took questions from the class.”

Angelina‘s lecture reportedly focused on women’s rights in war time, sexual violence during war, the current state of women’s rights, and more.

See a photo of Angelina with the class, which surfaced today on Twitter!
Photos: Getty
