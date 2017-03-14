Angelina Jolie Visits Buckingham Palace With Son Maddox

Angelina Jolie has been taking part in some humanitarian work in London, but she made time to tour the city!

The 41-year-old actress was joined by her 15-year-old son Maddox (not pictured) as they made a stop at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday (March 14) in London, England.

Earlier that day, Angelina gave her first lecture at the London School of Economics, as part of a class called “Women, Peace and Security.”

While in London, Angelina also stopped by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office to speak about the Time to Act initiative, which holds sexual offenders accountable for their crimes.