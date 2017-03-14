Anne Hathaway: 'Hollywood Is Not a Place of Equality'



Anne Hathaway strikes a pose on the cover of Elle magazine’s April 2017 issue, on newsstands March 21.

Here’s what the 34-year-old actress had to share with the mag:

On her husband, Adam Shulman: “He changed my ability to be in the world comfortably. I think the accepted narrative now is that we, as women, don’t need anybody. But I need my husband. His unique and specific love has changed me.”

On the importance of focusing on paid parental leave in the U.S.: “I can’t believe we don’t already have it. When [my son] Johnny was a week old and I was holding him and I was in the ninth level of ecstasy, I just all of a sudden thought, ‘Mommy guilt is invented nonsense.’ We’re encouraged to judge each other, but we should be turning our focus to the people and institutions who should be supporting us and currently aren’t.”

On starring in Ocean’s Eight and working with a female-led cast: “Hollywood is not a place of equality. I don’t say that with anger or judgment; it’s a statistical fact. And even though I’ve been in some female-centric films, I’ve never been in a film like this. It just kind of makes you aware of the ways you sort of unconsciously change yourself to fit certain scenarios. It’s not better or worse or right or wrong, but there are certain things you understand about one another because of experiences you have in common…it’s probably easy for men to take that for granted. Just being on a set where I’m the one who possesses that ease is really something. It’s a nice alternative narrative.”

