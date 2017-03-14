Top Stories
Anya Taylor-Joy & Dane DeHaan Cover 'W' Magazine's April 2017 Issue

Anya Taylor-Joy and Dane DeHaan take separate covers of W magazine’s April 2017 “his-and-hers” flip issue.

Here’s what they had to share with the mag:

Anya, on acting: “I can morph from one person to another really quickly.”

Dane, on having to play high school students in his 20s: “I’ve always looked young. I mean, I was carded yesterday. I always have to remember to bring my ID. If I don’t, it can be a huge bummer. . . I’m happy to report that it has been about a year since I was carded at an R-rated movie. Things are looking better.”

Dane, on living in trendy Williamsburg, Brooklyn: “I didn’t like the pressure of L.A. I plan to do this job forever, but L.A. can influence you, and I didn’t want the ‘industry’ to change what interested me. So we moved back. I’m much happier in New York.”

For more from the pair, visit Wmagazine.com.
anya taylor joy w magazine april 2017 01
anya taylor joy w magazine april 2017 02
anya taylor joy w magazine april 2017 03
anya taylor joy w magazine april 2017 04
anya taylor joy w magazine april 2017 05
anya taylor joy w magazine april 2017 06
anya taylor joy w magazine april 2017 07

Credit: Paolo Roversi, Craig McDean/W
