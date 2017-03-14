Top Stories
Ben Affleck Reveals He Went to Rehab for Alcohol Addiction

Ben Affleck Reveals He Went to Rehab for Alcohol Addiction

Who Won 'The Bachelor' 2017? Nick Viall Picks [SPOILER]!

Who Won 'The Bachelor' 2017? Nick Viall Picks [SPOILER]!

15 Facts You Never Knew About Jennifer Aniston

15 Facts You Never Knew About Jennifer Aniston

Tue, 14 March 2017 at 8:12 pm

Bella Hadid Rocks Some Super Curly Locks!

Bella Hadid Rocks Some Super Curly Locks!

Is there any look Bella Hadid can’t rock?

The 20-year-old model was sporting some super curly locks while heading out and about Tuesday night (March 13) in New York City.

Earlier in the day, Bella took to her Instagram to share a mirror pic from a photo shoot, leading us to believe the curly look was just for the day or even a wig!

“Still going [strong],” Bella captioned the sultry image in a black one piece bathing suit and knee-high boots.

Check out her curly ‘do below…

A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on

Just Jared on Facebook
bella hadid rocks some super curly locks 01
bella hadid rocks some super curly locks 02
bella hadid rocks some super curly locks 03
bella hadid rocks some super curly locks 04

Photos: AKM/GSI
Posted to: Bella Hadid

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Billy Bob Thornton has some advice for ex Angelina Jolie - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez is funding lupus research - Gossip Cop
  • Camila Cabello goes to Taylor Swift for boy advice - Just Jared Jr
  • The Bachelor has had some pretty beautiful finale locations - Wetpaint
  • Jennifer Lopez deleted an Instagram post with Alex Rodriguez - Lainey Gossip
  • Big Bang Theory is getting a prequel - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here