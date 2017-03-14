Ben Affleck Reveals He Went to Rehab for Alcohol Addiction

Top Stories
Tue, 14 March 2017 at 6:41 pm

Ben Affleck just revealed to his fans that he recently completed a stint in rehab to treat his alcohol addiction.

The 44-year-old actor wrote a statement on his Facebook account, in which he thanks his “co-parent” Jennifer Garner for her support.

“I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I’ve dealt with in the past and will continue to confront,” Ben wrote in his statement. “I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step.”

“I’m lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I’ve done the work I set out to do. This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery,” Ben continued.

Last week there was a report that Ben and Jen have put their divorce on hold.
