Top Stories
Who Won 'The Bachelor' 2017? Nick Viall Picks [SPOILER]!

Who Won 'The Bachelor' 2017? Nick Viall Picks [SPOILER]!

Dave Franco &amp; Alison Brie Are Officially Married!

Dave Franco & Alison Brie Are Officially Married!

'The Bachelorette' 2017: Rachel's First Four Men Revealed!

'The Bachelorette' 2017: Rachel's First Four Men Revealed!

15 Facts You Never Knew About Jennifer Aniston

15 Facts You Never Knew About Jennifer Aniston

Tue, 14 March 2017 at 12:38 pm

Britney Spears Takes Sean Preston, Jayden James & Niece Maddie to Disney!

Britney Spears Takes Sean Preston, Jayden James & Niece Maddie to Disney!

Britney Spears treated the whole family to a day at Disney!

The 35-year-old entertainer headed to Disney to celebrate the grand opening of Planet Hollywood on Monday (March 13) in Orlando, Fla.

Brit was joined by her sons Jayden James and Sean Preston as well as her sister Jamie Lynn and her daughter Maddie, who recently recovered from a serious ATV accident.

The group had a total blast and enjoyed some over the top ice cream shakes before heading to the park to ride the tea cups, Splash Mountain and pose for fun photos.

“Great day with the fam 🌺🌺🌺💜💜💜💜🌸💜💙💙💙🌸 Thanks @planethollywoodintl!!” Britney wrote on her Instagram, along with a ton of pics from the park.

Check out Brit‘s Disney slideshow below…

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

Just Jared on Facebook
britney spears takes the whole family to disney 01
britney spears takes the whole family to disney 02
britney spears takes the whole family to disney 03

Photos: Gerardo Mora Getty Images for Planet Hollywood Observatory
Posted to: Britney Spears, Jamie Lynn Spears, Jayden James Federline, Lynne Spears, Maddie Aldridge, Sean Preston Federline

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Billy Bob Thornton has some advice for ex Angelina Jolie - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez is funding lupus research - Gossip Cop
  • Camila Cabello goes to Taylor Swift for boy advice - Just Jared Jr
  • The Bachelor has had some pretty beautiful finale locations - Wetpaint
  • Jennifer Lopez deleted an Instagram post with Alex Rodriguez - Lainey Gossip
  • Big Bang Theory is getting a prequel - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here