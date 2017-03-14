Britney Spears Takes Sean Preston, Jayden James & Niece Maddie to Disney!

Britney Spears treated the whole family to a day at Disney!

The 35-year-old entertainer headed to Disney to celebrate the grand opening of Planet Hollywood on Monday (March 13) in Orlando, Fla.

Brit was joined by her sons Jayden James and Sean Preston as well as her sister Jamie Lynn and her daughter Maddie, who recently recovered from a serious ATV accident.

The group had a total blast and enjoyed some over the top ice cream shakes before heading to the park to ride the tea cups, Splash Mountain and pose for fun photos.

“Great day with the fam 🌺🌺🌺💜💜💜💜🌸💜💙💙💙🌸 Thanks @planethollywoodintl!!” Britney wrote on her Instagram, along with a ton of pics from the park.

Check out Brit‘s Disney slideshow below…