Top Stories
Who Won 'The Bachelor' 2017? Nick Viall Picks [SPOILER]!

Who Won 'The Bachelor' 2017? Nick Viall Picks [SPOILER]!

Dave Franco &amp; Alison Brie Are Officially Married!

Dave Franco & Alison Brie Are Officially Married!

'The Bachelorette' 2017: Rachel's First Four Men Revealed!

'The Bachelorette' 2017: Rachel's First Four Men Revealed!

15 Facts You Never Knew About Jennifer Aniston

15 Facts You Never Knew About Jennifer Aniston

Tue, 14 March 2017 at 10:47 am

Broad City's Ilana Glazer Marries David Rooklin! (Report)

Broad City's Ilana Glazer Marries David Rooklin! (Report)

Ilana Glazer has reportedly tied-the-knot with her boyfriend of two years, molecular modeling scientist David Rooklin.

The news broke when friends of the couple started posting photos from their wedding.

Actor, comedian and podcast host Phoebe Robinson posted a message, “Belated congrats to these beautiful 👼🏽 on getting hitched. Love you hard and deep. You’re truly #RelationshipGoals and inspire me,” along with a wedding photo.

We’ve reached out to reps for comment. Congrats to the happy couple!

Ilana currently stars on Comedy Central’s Broad City, and will be seen this summer in Rough Night.
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: David Rooklin, Ilana Glazer, Wedding

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Billy Bob Thornton has some advice for ex Angelina Jolie - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez is funding lupus research - Gossip Cop
  • Camila Cabello goes to Taylor Swift for boy advice - Just Jared Jr
  • The Bachelor has had some pretty beautiful finale locations - Wetpaint
  • Jennifer Lopez deleted an Instagram post with Alex Rodriguez - Lainey Gossip
  • Big Bang Theory is getting a prequel - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here