Broad City's Ilana Glazer Marries David Rooklin! (Report)

Ilana Glazer has reportedly tied-the-knot with her boyfriend of two years, molecular modeling scientist David Rooklin.

The news broke when friends of the couple started posting photos from their wedding.

Actor, comedian and podcast host Phoebe Robinson posted a message, “Belated congrats to these beautiful 👼🏽 on getting hitched. Love you hard and deep. You’re truly #RelationshipGoals and inspire me,” along with a wedding photo.

We’ve reached out to reps for comment. Congrats to the happy couple!

Ilana currently stars on Comedy Central’s Broad City, and will be seen this summer in Rough Night.