Cara Delevingne Is Publishing Her Very Own Novel!

Cara Delevingne can now add author to her resume!

The 24-year-old actress and model just announced that she’ll be releasing her first novel Mirror, Mirror later this year.

The coming-of-age novel follows a group of 16-year-old friends who are all living a normal life until one day everything changes.

“Another pinch me moment!! Announcing my first novel Mirror, Mirror, coming out this October! SO EXCITED!!!” Cara wrote on her Instagram.

She added, “I love these characters so much, I love what they stand for, what this story represents. The process of putting this novel together has been life changing and something I hold really close to my heart!! I cannot wait to share with everyone…lets start one big virtual book club!!! Cause I want us to talk about this time in life, self discovery, friendship, pain, triumph!! Being a teenager!! The experiences that shape YOU!”

Fans can now pre-order Cara‘s book on Amazon!