Tue, 14 March 2017 at 9:17 pm

Carnie Wilson Needs Surgery to Remove Ruptured Breast Implants

Carnie Wilson has revealed that she will be undergoing surgery to remove her ruptured breast implants.

The 48-year-old singer opened up while serving as a guest co-host on The Talk on Tuesday (March 14) in Los Angeles.

“I’m scared to say what I’m about to say,” Carnie said. “I have to have a surgery.”

“Sixteen years ago I lost a bunch of weight, and I had a breast lift and an augmentation and the implants have ruptured now,” Carnie added. “And so, I have to go have them taken out and face this reconstruction, which is really scary. I wasn’t sure if I was going to share it, but I am sharing it … it’s important.”

Carnie took to Twitter after making her big reveal to thank fans for their support. “Thank you to @TheTalkCBS for letting me speak my truths. No one better to do it with than you wonderful ladies. I love you❤,” she said.


Photos: CBS
