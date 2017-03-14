Cate Blanchett & Co-Star Richard Roxburgh Reveil Their Caricature Drawings in NYC!

Cate Blanchett is joined by co-star Richard Roxburgh as they attend their caricature unveiling on Tuesday (March 14) at Sardi’s restaurant in New York City.

The 47-year-old actress and her 55-year-old co-star are currently starring in the Broadway play The Present.

Sardi’s restaurant is known for their caricatures of celebrities decorating the walls with over 1,000 famous faces.

Other celebs that you can see along the walls in Sardi’s are Elizabeth Taylor, Hugh Jackman, and over a 1,000 more.

