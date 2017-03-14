Top Stories
Celebs Express Excitement Over Rachel Maddow's Report on Trump's Tax Returns - Read Tweets!

Ben Affleck Reveals He Went to Rehab for Alcohol Addiction

Who Won 'The Bachelor' 2017? Nick Viall Picks [SPOILER]!

15 Facts You Never Knew About Jennifer Aniston

Tue, 14 March 2017 at 10:03 pm

Cate Blanchett & Co-Star Richard Roxburgh Reveil Their Caricature Drawings in NYC!

Cate Blanchett & Co-Star Richard Roxburgh Reveil Their Caricature Drawings in NYC!

Cate Blanchett is joined by co-star Richard Roxburgh as they attend their caricature unveiling on Tuesday (March 14) at Sardi’s restaurant in New York City.

The 47-year-old actress and her 55-year-old co-star are currently starring in the Broadway play The Present.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cate Blanchett

Sardi’s restaurant is known for their caricatures of celebrities decorating the walls with over 1,000 famous faces.

Other celebs that you can see along the walls in Sardi’s are Elizabeth Taylor, Hugh Jackman, and over a 1,000 more.

10+ pictures of Cate Blanchett and Richard Roxburgh at Sardi’s inside…
