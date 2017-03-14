Chad Michael Murray & Sarah Roemer Welcome Baby Number Two!

Chad Michael Murray and his wife Sarah Roemer are parents again!

The couple welcomed a baby girl on Monday (March 13) and took to social media to share the happy news.

“Don’t worry little girl you can hold on as tight as you want for as long as you want, I’m already yours & I’ll never let go😚👶😌👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 I’ve now two incredible women in my life. My son & I are two lucky guys. @rooeemer 😎❤️,” Chad wrote on his Instagram, along with a sweet photo of his baby girl’s hand.

Chad and Sarah have been married since 2015 and are already parents to a one-year-old son.

Congratulations Chad and Sarah!