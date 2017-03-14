Top Stories
Ben Affleck Reveals He Went to Rehab for Alcohol Addiction

Who Won 'The Bachelor' 2017? Nick Viall Picks [SPOILER]!

15 Facts You Never Knew About Jennifer Aniston

Tue, 14 March 2017 at 6:15 pm

Charlie Hunnam Reveals Why He Won't Watch 'Fifty Shades'

Charlie Hunnam was once supposed to play the role of Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades franchise, but he dropped out of the project and Jamie Dornan was cast.

Now, the 36-year-old actor is opening up about why he won’t watch any of the movies.

“I developed a friendship with [director Sam Taylor-Johnson], but that was a somewhat traumatic experience for me. I didn’t want to open that wound,” Charlie told Elle magazine for an interview in the March 2017 issue.

Charlie previously has said that scheduling conflicts were the reason for him dropping out of Fifty Shades of Grey. He was still working on the final season of Sons of Anarchy and already committed to Crimson Peak, which was filming around the same time.
