Chrissy Metz Reveals Reaction to Hearing About Her 'Sexy' Photo Shoot

This is Us star Chrissy Metz dons a red swimsuit in this photo shoot for HarpersBazaar.com.

Here’s what the 36-year-old actress had to share with the mag:

On hearing about the photo shoot: “When I first heard Harper’s Bazaar wanted me to be sexy, I was like, ‘Who, me?’ I knew y’all were edgy but this is incredible—it’s validation.”

On how her self-worth isn’t made by validation: “Like, if I ever end up on the worst-dressed list, it’s not going to make me fall apart. I want to look great and feel good and be comfortable, but at the same time, none of this really matters. This is the fun stuff.”

On the industry being more accepting of all people: “There’s more room for all of us now—no matter our sexuality, race, body size, gender or whatever else.”

