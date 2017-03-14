Top Stories
Who Won 'The Bachelor' 2017? Nick Viall Picks [SPOILER]!

Who Won 'The Bachelor' 2017? Nick Viall Picks [SPOILER]!

Dave Franco &amp; Alison Brie Are Officially Married!

Dave Franco & Alison Brie Are Officially Married!

'The Bachelorette' 2017: Rachel's First Four Men Revealed!

'The Bachelorette' 2017: Rachel's First Four Men Revealed!

15 Facts You Never Knew About Jennifer Aniston

15 Facts You Never Knew About Jennifer Aniston

Tue, 14 March 2017 at 9:47 am

Courteney Cox & Freida Pinto Celebrate Innovators At UCLA IoES Gala 2017!

Courteney Cox & Freida Pinto Celebrate Innovators At UCLA IoES Gala 2017!

Courteney Cox and Freida Pinto were all smiles as they hit the green carpet at the UCLA Institute of the Environment and Sustainability’s 2017 IoES Gala held at a private residence on Monday (March 13) in Beverly Hills.

The 52-year-old actress and Freida, 32, were joined by Christina Hendricks, James Marsden, Eiza Gonzalez, Moby, Angela Lindvall and Julia Jones at the event celebrating the biggest names in the environmental community.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Courteney Cox

This year’s honorees are Paul G. Allen, who races the extinction of elephants and flips common paradigms for ocean and climate health, and Toyota, who leads sustainable transportation and reinvents eco-mobility with vehicles like the Prius and Mirai.

35+ pictures inside of Courteney Cox, Freida Pinto and others at the gala…
Just Jared on Facebook
courteney cox freida pinto celebrate innovators at ucla ioes gala 2017 01
courteney cox freida pinto celebrate innovators at ucla ioes gala 2017 02
courteney cox freida pinto celebrate innovators at ucla ioes gala 2017 03
courteney cox freida pinto celebrate innovators at ucla ioes gala 2017 04
courteney cox freida pinto celebrate innovators at ucla ioes gala 2017 05
courteney cox freida pinto celebrate innovators at ucla ioes gala 2017 06
courteney cox freida pinto celebrate innovators at ucla ioes gala 2017 07
courteney cox freida pinto celebrate innovators at ucla ioes gala 2017 08
courteney cox freida pinto celebrate innovators at ucla ioes gala 2017 09
courteney cox freida pinto celebrate innovators at ucla ioes gala 2017 10
courteney cox freida pinto celebrate innovators at ucla ioes gala 2017 11
courteney cox freida pinto celebrate innovators at ucla ioes gala 2017 12
courteney cox freida pinto celebrate innovators at ucla ioes gala 2017 13
courteney cox freida pinto celebrate innovators at ucla ioes gala 2017 14
courteney cox freida pinto celebrate innovators at ucla ioes gala 2017 15
courteney cox freida pinto celebrate innovators at ucla ioes gala 2017 16
courteney cox freida pinto celebrate innovators at ucla ioes gala 2017 17
courteney cox freida pinto celebrate innovators at ucla ioes gala 2017 18
courteney cox freida pinto celebrate innovators at ucla ioes gala 2017 19
courteney cox freida pinto celebrate innovators at ucla ioes gala 2017 20
courteney cox freida pinto celebrate innovators at ucla ioes gala 2017 21
courteney cox freida pinto celebrate innovators at ucla ioes gala 2017 22
courteney cox freida pinto celebrate innovators at ucla ioes gala 2017 23
courteney cox freida pinto celebrate innovators at ucla ioes gala 2017 24
courteney cox freida pinto celebrate innovators at ucla ioes gala 2017 25
courteney cox freida pinto celebrate innovators at ucla ioes gala 2017 26
courteney cox freida pinto celebrate innovators at ucla ioes gala 2017 27
courteney cox freida pinto celebrate innovators at ucla ioes gala 2017 28
courteney cox freida pinto celebrate innovators at ucla ioes gala 2017 29
courteney cox freida pinto celebrate innovators at ucla ioes gala 2017 30
courteney cox freida pinto celebrate innovators at ucla ioes gala 2017 31
courteney cox freida pinto celebrate innovators at ucla ioes gala 2017 32
courteney cox freida pinto celebrate innovators at ucla ioes gala 2017 33
courteney cox freida pinto celebrate innovators at ucla ioes gala 2017 34
courteney cox freida pinto celebrate innovators at ucla ioes gala 2017 35
courteney cox freida pinto celebrate innovators at ucla ioes gala 2017 36
courteney cox freida pinto celebrate innovators at ucla ioes gala 2017 37
courteney cox freida pinto celebrate innovators at ucla ioes gala 2017 38
courteney cox freida pinto celebrate innovators at ucla ioes gala 2017 39

Credit: FayesVision; Photos: WENN
Posted to: Angela Lindvall, Christina Hendricks, Courteney Cox, Eiza Gonzalez, Freida Pinto, James Marsden, Julia Jones, Moby

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Billy Bob Thornton has some advice for ex Angelina Jolie - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez is funding lupus research - Gossip Cop
  • Camila Cabello goes to Taylor Swift for boy advice - Just Jared Jr
  • The Bachelor has had some pretty beautiful finale locations - Wetpaint
  • Jennifer Lopez deleted an Instagram post with Alex Rodriguez - Lainey Gossip
  • Big Bang Theory is getting a prequel - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here