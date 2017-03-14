Courteney Cox & Freida Pinto Celebrate Innovators At UCLA IoES Gala 2017!

Courteney Cox and Freida Pinto were all smiles as they hit the green carpet at the UCLA Institute of the Environment and Sustainability’s 2017 IoES Gala held at a private residence on Monday (March 13) in Beverly Hills.

The 52-year-old actress and Freida, 32, were joined by Christina Hendricks, James Marsden, Eiza Gonzalez, Moby, Angela Lindvall and Julia Jones at the event celebrating the biggest names in the environmental community.

This year’s honorees are Paul G. Allen, who races the extinction of elephants and flips common paradigms for ocean and climate health, and Toyota, who leads sustainable transportation and reinvents eco-mobility with vehicles like the Prius and Mirai.

