Dove Cameron Admits She's 'in Love' with Boyfriend Thomas Doherty!

Dove Cameron is in love with her boyfriend Thomas Doherty – and she can’t stop talking about it!

The 21-year-old Hairspray Live! star revealed on Twitter on Tuesday night (March 14) that she is in love with her Descendants 2 co-stars.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dove Cameron

“you guys. let’s take a minute to be stoked over the fact that love is a real thing. like. HOW COOL. ITS REAL. WE GET TO FEEL IT.” Dove first tweeted before going on to tweet that she is “so happy and so in love and life is good and there are so many colors.”

When a fan asked if she was in love with life or Thomas, Dove replied with “Both”!

Dove and Thomas first sparked dating rumors back in February.

i am so happy and so in love and life is good and there are so many colors — Dove Cameron (@DoveCameron) March 15, 2017

Check out the gallery below of Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty‘s cutest Instagram pics!