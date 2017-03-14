Top Stories
Who Won 'The Bachelor' 2017? Nick Viall Picks [SPOILER]!

Who Won 'The Bachelor' 2017? Nick Viall Picks [SPOILER]!

Dave Franco &amp; Alison Brie Are Officially Married!

Dave Franco & Alison Brie Are Officially Married!

'The Bachelorette' 2017: Rachel's First Four Men Revealed!

'The Bachelorette' 2017: Rachel's First Four Men Revealed!

24 Celebrities Reveal Their Biggest Fears

24 Celebrities Reveal Their Biggest Fears

Tue, 14 March 2017 at 1:31 am

Elizabeth Olsen & Jeremy Renner Snap Selfie With Kevin Smith: 'Avengers Assemble!'

Elizabeth Olsen & Jeremy Renner Snap Selfie With Kevin Smith: 'Avengers Assemble!'

Elizabeth Olsen, Jeremy Renner, and Kevin Smith got together for what is now one of our favorite selfies ever.

Kevin spotted the 28-year-old actress and the 46-year-old actor – who are both currently filming Avengers: Infinity War – at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival and recently shared a throwback photo from the event.

“Avengers Assemble!” Kevin captioned the Instagram pic below. “Okay… Two #avengers assembled at #sundance: @officiallyelizabetholsen & @renner4real. The lady was magic and knew exactly where the camera was, but the guy’s hawk eyes missed the target completely.”

He added, “Before they left, I think I overheard him giving her a big lecture about stepping out of doors and being an Avenger… #KevinSmith #elizabetholsen #hawkeye #scarletwitch #jeremyrenner #sundance #imdb.”

Elizabeth and Jeremy have also worked together on The Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, and Wind River. See a cute photo of him giving her a kiss on the cheek.

Don’t miss Avengers: Infinity War when it hits theaters on May 4!

A post shared by Kevin Smith (@thatkevinsmith) on

Also pictured inside: Elizabeth running errands on Monday (March 13) in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Just Jared on Facebook
elizabeth olsen and jeremy renner snap selfie with kevin smith avengers assemble 01
elizabeth olsen and jeremy renner snap selfie with kevin smith avengers assemble 02
elizabeth olsen and jeremy renner snap selfie with kevin smith avengers assemble 03
elizabeth olsen and jeremy renner snap selfie with kevin smith avengers assemble 04
elizabeth olsen and jeremy renner snap selfie with kevin smith avengers assemble 05

Photos: FameFlynet Pictures, Instagram
Posted to: Elizabeth Olsen, Jeremy Renner, Kevin Smith

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Candice Swanepoel shows off some skin during her photo shoot - TMZ
  • Lorde wears a wedding veil during her SNL performance - Gossip Cop
  • Zendaya wins Best Actress award at Kids' Choice Awards - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor is not a fan of The Bachelor - Wetpaint
  • Nicki Minaj responds to Remy Ma's diss track - Lainey Gossip
  • Is The Vampire Diaries getting another spinoff show? - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here