Elizabeth Olsen & Jeremy Renner Snap Selfie With Kevin Smith: 'Avengers Assemble!'

Elizabeth Olsen, Jeremy Renner, and Kevin Smith got together for what is now one of our favorite selfies ever.

Kevin spotted the 28-year-old actress and the 46-year-old actor – who are both currently filming Avengers: Infinity War – at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival and recently shared a throwback photo from the event.

“Avengers Assemble!” Kevin captioned the Instagram pic below. “Okay… Two #avengers assembled at #sundance: @officiallyelizabetholsen & @renner4real. The lady was magic and knew exactly where the camera was, but the guy’s hawk eyes missed the target completely.”

He added, “Before they left, I think I overheard him giving her a big lecture about stepping out of doors and being an Avenger… #KevinSmith #elizabetholsen #hawkeye #scarletwitch #jeremyrenner #sundance #imdb.”

Elizabeth and Jeremy have also worked together on The Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, and Wind River. See a cute photo of him giving her a kiss on the cheek.

Don’t miss Avengers: Infinity War when it hits theaters on May 4!

A post shared by Kevin Smith (@thatkevinsmith) on Mar 8, 2017 at 12:28pm PST

Also pictured inside: Elizabeth running errands on Monday (March 13) in Beverly Hills, Calif.