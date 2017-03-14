Top Stories
Tue, 14 March 2017 at 11:43 am

Ewan McGregor Pokes Fun At 'Beauty and the Beast' Gay Moment Controversy: 'It's 2017!'

Ewan McGregor Pokes Fun At 'Beauty and the Beast' Gay Moment Controversy: 'It's 2017!'

Ewan McGregor has some choice words for anyone adding to the controversy surrounding Disney’s first “exclusively gay moment” in his film Beauty and the Beast!

While making an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday (March 13) in New York City, the 45-year-old actor poked fun at the whole situation.

“There is a lot of gay sex in this cartoon,” Ewan joked. “If you live anywhere near Alabama, you should not go see this film. What would Jesus think?”

“He’s a gay character,” Ewan added about Josh Gad‘s character LeFou. “It’s 2017 for f‑‑‑’s sake.” Watch the full interview below…


Credit: Michele Crowe; Photos: CBS
